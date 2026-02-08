Dozens Of Settlers Storm Al Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: Dozens of settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al Aqsa Mosque on Sunday and performed Talmudic rituals under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

The settlers stormed the mosque through the Mughrabi Gate, and performed provocative tours and Talmudic rituals in its courtyards.

While the occupation forces facilitate settler incursions, they have escalated their decisions to ban a number of Jerusalemites from entering the Al Aqsa Mosque to empty the mosque of its worshipers and those stationed there.

Al Aqsa Mosque witnessed an escalation in settler incursions and violations of the sanctity of the mosque and the desecration of its sanctity during January.

The Palestinian Information Center said that 12,136 extremist settlers stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque during January 2026. Calls continue from Jerusalemites for urgent action to defend the Al Aqsa Mosque and Islamic holy sites, and to stop the daily attacks aimed at erasing the Arab and Islamic identity of the occupied city.