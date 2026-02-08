Zakat Affairs Department Steps Up Readiness Ahead Of Ramadan, Broadens Collection Points

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Zakat Affairs Department at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) on Sunday unveiled its operational plan for the Holy month of Ramadan under the motto: because your Zakat is a trust, aiming to foster trust among Zakat performers, streamline this Islamic prescribed pillar, and ensure funds are funneled to those in need in a more trusted and transparent manner.

Head of the Zakat Services Section, Ahmed Jaber Al Jarbouei, stated that the department places a special priority on the Holy blessed Ramadan as a faith season in which the meaningful tenets of giving and human impact multiply, with the increasing number of performers in this month, alongside Zakat Al-Fitr.

This motto reflects the department's utmost commitment to bearing Zakat responsibility based on Islamic Sharia provisions, to be organized by the highest standards of governance and efficiency, thereby fostering social confidence and ensuring that funds are expeditiously funneled to recipients in a more serene manner, Al Jarbouei stressed.

Al Jarbouei further noted that the department has been committed to doubling down on their efforts annually during and ahead of Ramadan to streamline this great pillar stemming from its responsibility thereon, promoting the values of social solidarity and trust among performers to make sure their Zakat is a trust, performed in accordance with Islamic Sharia, and arrives to recipients at the exact time.

He explained that the department has expanded the network of permanent collection offices across key areas of the nation, particularly in commercial markets, large shopping centers, and near mosques. Additional collection points have also been set up in malls, markets, and some mosques after Taraweeh prayers, ensuring easy access and providing services to donors with the highest levels of organization and efficiency.

The department begins accepting Zakat Al-Fitr from the first day of Ramadan, Al Jarbouei recalled, emphasizing that the amount will be announced at the start of the holy month, enabling donors to give early.

This approach ensures that contributions reach eligible recipients before the Eid Al-Fitr prayer, embodying the trust and responsibility that the Ramadan campaign upholds, he noted.

As part of keeping up with digital transformation and facilitating the services, Al Jarbouei outlined that the department has provided multiple channels for individuals to safely perform Zakat, including its application on smart phones, as well as the official website, in addition to the possibility of direct transfer through the department's bank accounts, offering the easiest way for individuals to pay their Zakat at any time.

The department offers a Rapid Zakat Collection Service, which allows individuals to connect with authorized collectors who can reach them at their locations during both morning and evening hours, underscoring the department's commitment to this motto by bringing the service closer to them and facilitating its fulfillment, Al Jarbouei suggested.

Al Jarbouei further clarified that should the public have any inquiries or suggestions, the department's Sharia specialists would be on standby to receive them regarding the calculation of Zakat for individuals, companies, and economic enterprises.

He further explained that Zakat is a duty to be paid by individuals as long as its requirements are provided, it is likewise a duty on the part of companies, as per their nature of activities.

The department has provided accurate Sharia counseling to ensure authentic calculation, with evening and morning periods being dedicated to contacting those Sharia specialists during the Holy month to observe the specifics of this month and keep up with public needs, Al Jarbouei pointed out.

Al Jarbouei reminded that all the department's assistance is in place based on the highest governance and transparency criteria, in alignment with the motto's message that places individuals' trust as its top priority.



