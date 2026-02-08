MOCI Announces Discounted Goods Initiative During Ramadan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) announced today the launch of the discounted consumer goods list for the month of Ramadan, which includes more than 1,000 items, in coordination with major retail outlets in the country.



In a statement today, the Ministry said the initiative reflects its commitment to ensuring the availability of essential consumer goods at reduced prices during the holy month, which typically sees increased demand for food and consumables.



The list includes all essential consumer goods needed during the holy month, such as flour, sugar, pasta, chicken, oil, milk, and other food items. It also includes non-food items such as paper towels, various types of detergents, washing powders and liquids, and other goods of relative importance to consumers, which see increased consumption during Ramadan.



The Ministry indicated that the discounted consumer goods list has been distributed to all major consumer complexes in the country and published on the Ministry's website and social media platforms.

It emphasized the importance of adhering to the set prices until the end of the Ramadan, stressing that it will intensify its inspection campaigns to detect violators and refer them to the relevant authorities to take appropriate action to protect consumer rights.

The Ministry also urged consumers to report any price violations through the designated channels.



