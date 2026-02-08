38,000 Narcotic Tablets, 23 Kg Hashish Seized In Kabul: Moi

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): About 38,000 narcotic tablets and 23 kilograms of hashish were seized and eight suspects detained in connection with the case in Kabul, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Sunday.

The narcotics were confiscated during operations conducted by counter-narcotics police in the 4th, 15th and 17th police districts of the capital.

The ministry added that the eight suspects would be handed over to judicial authorities after preliminary investigations.

kk/sa