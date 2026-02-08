403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
38,000 Narcotic Tablets, 23 Kg Hashish Seized In Kabul: Moi
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): About 38,000 narcotic tablets and 23 kilograms of hashish were seized and eight suspects detained in connection with the case in Kabul, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Sunday.
The narcotics were confiscated during operations conducted by counter-narcotics police in the 4th, 15th and 17th police districts of the capital.
The ministry added that the eight suspects would be handed over to judicial authorities after preliminary investigations.
kk/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment