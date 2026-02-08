'Disability Not A Limitation': Khair-Ul-Nesa Teaches Children From Home

He adds that despite all their efforts, he had lost hope for her recovery or even survival, but never gave up:“We tried very hard with limited means, but it is God's will, and we must be content with His decree.”

He decided that his daughter must continue her education, even if she had to use a wheelchair.

He explains,“I said her mother must take her back and forth, but she must study. This was both one of her wishes and one of mine.”

He considers this persistence as fulfilling his own unfinished dream:“I myself left 12th grade incomplete in solar year 1363. At that time, it was impossible to continue, and my education remained unfinished.”

To boost her morale and self-confidence, her father sent her to a center for the disabled, so she could meet other people with disabilities. After returning from the center, she gained confidence and became more determined to continue her education.

Referring to the classroom his daughter established, he says he is proud of her achievements.