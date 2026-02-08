'Disability Not A Limitation': Khair-Ul-Nesa Teaches Children From Home
- Nesa Shahzad, despite years of illness and physical challenges, has turned her home into a classroom through sheer determination, effort, and perseverance. Today, as a home-based teacher, she plays a vital role in educating children in Kabul.
Khair
- Nesa Shahzad is originally from the Sarkh Parsa district of Parwan province, but she was born in Kabul and currently resides in the Dar
- Aman area of the city.
According to her family, while she was still in fourth grade, Khair
- Nesa suffered severe weakness following a high fever, which left her entire body numb and caused her to fall into a coma. After 18 days in the hospital and treatment, she regained consciousness, but her hands had lost much of their strength and mobility.
Khair
- Nesa says that although her family was not financially well-off, they spent considerable resources on her treatment, which allowed her to regain partial movement in her hands and feet.
She adds that her hands now move up to the wrist, but from the wrist to the fingers, there is no movement, though she still retains sensation.Despite these challenges, Khair
- Nesa's disability did not deter her from pursuing her goals. Encouraged and supported by her family, she continued her education and graduated in solar year 1395 from Rokhshana High School in Kabul. She then studied public administration for two years at a private higher education institute.
She recalls that even though she was ill and walking was difficult, her teachers always encouraged her to continue her studies.
She says,“Although I couldn't write, some teachers told me to just focus on studying. But I loved writing, and I did my household chores with my feet, thinking if my hands don't work, at least my feet do.”Khair
- Nesa's dream is to become an English teacher, work as a translator, and eventually have her own students.
She has experience teaching English in various courses and says that after the Islamic Emirate regained control in solar year 1400, she was temporarily unemployed and turned to handicrafts.
She adds,“I always told my mother that instead of this work, my pen is better. I have studied, worked hard, and I must succeed.”
Today, having established a course at her home, she teaches students lessons in the Holy Quran, science, and English, especially in subjects where many students struggle.Khair
- Nesa says she started with just 12 students, but over time, through word-of-mouth, her class grew. With a small sign on her gate, she now has 43 students.
She notes that families trust her home as a safe, calm, and convenient place for learning.
Most of her students come from economically disadvantaged families who cannot afford to send all their children to courses, and she teaches them at home for a lower fee.
She says,“I always thought I must stand on my own feet, work hard myself, and never rely on anyone; I only relied on God.”Khair
- Nesa credits her current success to her parents' encouragement and says without their support, she would not have reached this stage.
Haji Sher Mohammad Mohammadi, her father, says they are a middle-class family, and Khair
- Nesa is the eldest child.
He recalls the difficult days of her illness:“In solar year 1384, my father passed away, and forty days later, Khair
- Nesa suffered a high fever. Neither I nor her mother were aware. That day, she suddenly collapsed and said she felt her body going numb. We immediately consulted a doctor, and later the doctors said she had suffered from a severe fever.”
He adds that despite all their efforts, he had lost hope for her recovery or even survival, but never gave up:“We tried very hard with limited means, but it is God's will, and we must be content with His decree.”
He decided that his daughter must continue her education, even if she had to use a wheelchair.
He explains,“I said her mother must take her back and forth, but she must study. This was both one of her wishes and one of mine.”
He considers this persistence as fulfilling his own unfinished dream:“I myself left 12th grade incomplete in solar year 1363. At that time, it was impossible to continue, and my education remained unfinished.”
To boost her morale and self-confidence, her father sent her to a center for the disabled, so she could meet other people with disabilities. After returning from the center, she gained confidence and became more determined to continue her education.
Referring to the classroom his daughter established, he says he is proud of her achievements.Rababe Hosseini, mother of one of Khair
- Nesa's students, says,“My daughter comes here and studies the Quran. Her lessons are excellent, and I truly thank her teacher. She works very hard and has prepared my daughter well for school.”
She describes the creation of the home course as commendable and hopes that the number of students continues to grow.
