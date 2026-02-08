Afghanistan Show Promise But Go Down To NZ In Group Opener

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): New Zealand began their 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion, defeating Afghanistan by five wickets in a Group-stage encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Afghanistan opted to bat first and posted a competitive total of 182 for 7, anchored by a fluent half-century from Gulbadin Naib.

The experienced all-rounder top-scored with a brisk 63 off 35 deliveries, striking the ball cleanly. He received useful support from Sediqullah Atal (29) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27), helping Afghanistan set a challenging target.

In response, the Black Caps showcased their batting depth and composure, overhauling the target with 13 balls to spare. Opener Tim Seifert led the charge with an authoritative 65 off 42 balls, laced with seven fours and three sixes. Glenn Phillips provided the finishing touches, blasting a rapid 45 off just 22 deliveries to seal the chase.

For Afghanistan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman was the standout bowler, claiming two wickets, while Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai picked up a wicket apiece.

Afghanistan will look to bounce back when they face South Africa in their second fixture of the tournament on February 11 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

sa