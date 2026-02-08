Sudan Airways Reshuffles Its Cards... Heathrow Route On The Verge Of Resumption

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Amel Abdelhamid

Khartoum (Sudanow)

Amid the long silence of grounded engines and the unquenched eagerness to return, the national carrier, Sudan Airways "Sudanair," has broken the silence imposed by war, marking the landing of its first flight in the heart of Khartoum recently-a breathtaking moment symbolizing the resilience of the national institution. This return was far from a routine flight; it was accompanied by the echoes of a "historic right" to the London–Heathrow route, sending a strong message to the world that the carrier, built on the shoulders of pioneers, does not know defeat.

Behind this celebratory scene, the company's Public Relations and Media Department unveiled a cautious and realistic "roadmap." This plan goes beyond slogans and relies on a phased operational strategy that recognizes the extensive damage inflicted on both infrastructure and the fleet since the outbreak of conflict. It is the story of restoring the“soul” to a body worn down by challenges, beginning with measured steps to overcome technical and financial crises while placing the rebuilding of trust with Sudanese travelers at the heart of regaining aerial sovereignty.

Heathrow Announcement: Between Historic Right and Readiness Test

Sudanair told Sudanow that restoring the London–Heathrow route represents both a strategic goal and a historic right for the national carrier. The company stressed that the actual resumption of the route will remain conditional on fully meeting strict technical and operational requirements in line with international aviation standards, foremost among them being the availability of additional aircraft meeting European specifications to ensure safe and regular operations.

According to the Public Relations and Media Department, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure is currently working to fulfill these requirements. The official announcement of the route's resumption will follow once an additional aircraft is ready for operation and all procedures are completed in coordination with relevant authorities, including obtaining the necessary permits and ensuring operational readiness.

Sudanair emphasized that the recent announcement regarding the Heathrow route reflects a practical operational plan rather than a "political intention," with final execution pending full readiness.

What Has Changed Inside Sudanair?

Regarding the factors enabling this return at this time, Sudanair explained that the company has undergone a comprehensive reorganization in recent months, including administrative stabilization, partial restructuring, and reassessment of its operational model to align with realistic capabilities, focusing on gradual resumption rather than unchecked expansion.

This approach, according to the company, is guided by the principle of "sustainability first," aligning with remarks previously made by General Manager Captain Mazen Al-Awad, who stated that the return would not be symbolic or temporary but would follow a gradual process designed to reduce the risk of repeated setbacks.

Guarantees Against Repetition

Concerning measures to avoid repeating past failures, Sudanair clarified that the foundation at this stage is adherence to a phased operational plan, refraining from opening any route until technical and financial readiness is fully ensured, linking any expansion to the actual capacity of the fleet, and controlling operational costs.

The company also indicated plans to resume flights soon to regional destinations including Muscat, Damascus, and Doha, alongside domestic flights to Dongola in northern Sudan, as part of its phased expansion plan.

Operational Plan and Fleet

The Public Relations and Media Department stated that the first phase will focus on a limited number of regular flights, prioritizing routes with operational viability and high demand, while connecting domestic and international destinations to serve Sudanese travelers, particularly expatriates.

The current operational fleet relies on a single Airbus A320, balancing cost reduction with continuity while avoiding financial obligations beyond the company's capacity at this stage.

Traveler Trust: Performance Over Promises

Sudanair affirmed that restoring the trust of Sudanese travelers is a top priority. Efforts include adherence to schedules as much as possible, transparency in announcing flights, gradual improvement of the travel experience within available resources, and direct communication with the public through official channels and media outlets.

This approach echoes the General Manager's previous statement that "trust is not regained through words, but through continuous work and actual success," a principle on which Sudanair is betting during this phase of reconstruction.