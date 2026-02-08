Historic Landing For Sudan Airways: The Sky Opens Its Gates Of Hope Once Again

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Magdy Abdullah

Khartoum, (Sudanow)_On February first, 2026, Khartoum International Airport witnessed a historic and deeply moving national event: the landing of Sudan Airways' first commercial flight after nearly three years of suspension due to the war ignited by the Rapid Support Forces militia in April 2023. The conflict devastated air traffic in the capital and inflicted severe damage on the airport's infrastructure.

The Historic Flight

According to news sources reported to Sudanow, on the morning of Sunday, February 1st, 2026, the wheels of a Sudan Airways plane touched down on the main runway of Khartoum International Airport, arriving from Port Sudan. The moment was hailed as a powerful symbol of restoring air connectivity to the capital after three years of isolation.

This flight marked the first of its kind since operations ceased in April 2023, when Sudan Airways' last plane departed Khartoum for Jeddah just before the outbreak of fighting.

In a gesture described as both humanitarian and patriotic, Sudan Airways announced that ticket prices for the flight would be reduced to just fifty dollars-around 200,000 Sudanese pounds-encouraging citizens to return to the capital and resume normal life. Observers noted that the move carried symbolic weight beyond commerce, reflecting the airline's commitment to its national role at this critical juncture, its effort to reconnect Sudanese people with their homeland, and its determination to ease the burdens of travel amid the country's harsh economic conditions-true to its slogan as the national carrier.

Since April 2023, the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces led to the closure of Khartoum International Airport and the suspension of air traffic, compounded by complex maintenance challenges. During this period, Port Sudan temporarily became the seat of government, while civil life and infrastructure in the capital deteriorated.

Sudan Airways is among the oldest airlines in Africa and the Arab world. Founded in 1946 and commencing operations in 1947, it stands as one of the continent's pioneering carriers.

Throughout its long history, Sudan Airways has played a vital role in linking Sudan domestically, regionally, and internationally transporting passengers and cargo, and connecting Khartoum with Arab and African capitals. Despite decades of challenges, including international sanctions, European bans, and maintenance shortages, the airline has remained a national symbol of air travel.

The landing sparked a wave of pride, hope, and optimism among Sudanese citizens. Many saw the event as a strong signal that the capital is becoming safer after years of isolation and conflict, reinforcing confidence in the gradual return of normal life.

Images and comments flooded social media, with citizens affirming that the resumption of flights is a crucial step toward rebuilding trust and encouraging those abroad to return and restart their lives in Sudan. For some, the event symbolized national unity and the restoration of social and economic ties after years of hardship and disconnection.

The first Sudan Airways landing in Khartoum after three years of silence is not merely an aviation milestone, it is a message of hope and renewal. It tells Sudanese people that Khartoum is regaining its heartbeat, and that the nation is on a path toward gradual recovery. This event marks a new beginning, rekindling national bonds and inspiring faith in a brighter future.