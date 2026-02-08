EPS Slams DMK Govt After Last-Minute Cancellation Of TNPSC Group II Exam

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) The abrupt postponement of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II and IIA main examinations on Sunday triggered widespread confusion across the state and sparked a sharp political confrontation, with Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami launching a strong attack on the DMK government over what he described as“administrative incompetence”.

The examinations, scheduled to be conducted at centres across Tamil Nadu, were deferred at the last minute following irregularities in hall tickets and confusion in the allocation of examination halls. Thousands of candidates who had travelled from different districts reached their centres only to be informed that the tests had been cancelled. In some locations, aspirants had reportedly begun writing the examination before officials halted the process.

Calling the development“unprecedented” in the history of the TNPSC, Palaniswami said postponing a major competitive examination on the very day it was to be held reflected an“administrative collapse” under the present regime.

“For the first time, a highly significant examination like TNPSC Group II has been postponed on the day of the exam. This single incident reveals the true state of governance under the DMK regime,” he said in a statement.

Highlighting the hardship faced by candidates, the former Chief Minister noted that lakhs of young aspirants had invested years of preparation and significant financial resources to appear for the examination. He criticised the government for attributing the lapse to a“technical fault”, saying it undermined the seriousness of the disruption.

Directly addressing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Palaniswami questioned the government's claims of efficient governance.

“Your government cannot even conduct a single competitive examination properly. What greater proof is needed of this administration's incompetence?” he asked.

He also accused the DMK of failing to fulfil its 2021 poll promise of generating 5.5 lakh jobs and urged the government to introduce systemic safeguards instead of taking what he termed“eyewash action” against lower-level officials.

Meanwhile, TNPSC Controller of Examinations A. Shanmuga Sundaram said the confusion arose due to the incorrect assignment of examination halls at several centres in Chennai, including Presidency College and Nandanam Government Arts College.

“This is a huge mistake, and we regret the inconvenience caused. To ensure that candidates are not affected by panic, we have cancelled today's sessions across the state,” he said.

Fresh dates for the examinations are expected to be announced shortly.