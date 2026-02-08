Bravident Announces Adventure Matching Set For City-To-Trail Comfort For Owners And Dogs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stay warm and relaxed wherever traveling next with the lightweight outdoor system that blends dry gear with sustainable design and attractive trends.







LOS ANGELES, Feb. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owning a dog brings many moments of joy. Everything from a casual walk around the city to escaping the hustle and bustle for a weekend trek through forest trails is better with that wagging tail leading the way. Plenty of owners want to match fashion with pets. To meet this demand, Bravident introduces the Adventure Matching Set, including a professional-grade outdoor jacket for humans and a matching waterproof dog jacket.

The latest design from Bravident ensures better pet comfort and dog-walking safety in a matching travel bundle that looks just as good on owners. The Adventure Matching Set ensures owners can take dogs anywhere they go, instead of leaving them looking sad in an SUV or back at the apartment.

Why Matching Pet & Owner Gear Matters

Urban hiking is on the rise as a way to reconnect with nature, improve emotional well-being, and share the outdoors with pets. The modern adventurer wants gear that ensures these moments don't end in waterlogged fur or increased risk due to pets not being seen by other hikers and vehicles.

Bravident latched onto this resurgence in urban hiking, providing a human-and-dog-matching outfit that perfectly aligns with the company's mission to empower humans and pets to explore safely, sustainably, and stylishly.

“We wanted to bring fashion into the practical world of pet ownership,” says Creative Director of Bravident, Francisco Terra.“Our team got to work on creating professional-grade outdoor gear with urban minimalism so it resonates with pet owners and looks fantastic.”

Pioneering Outdoor Exploration with The Adventure Matching Set

The Bravident Adventure Matching Set, also known as the“Daily Walk Bundle,” is designed to be lightweight for everyday use. It includes both the DriftShellTM Human Outdoor Jacket and the DriftShellTM Dog Outdoor Jacket Waterproof.

With this engineered solution, pets get the same protection as owners. The matching dog and owner jackets are engineered for use around urban environments when out for coffee or daily walks, but are also strong enough to perform when hiking, camping, or exploring.

The DriftShellTM Human Outdoor Jacket

First in the Adventure Matching Set is the Human Outdoor Jacket. This is a fashionable covering perfect for those who want to move between fast-paced city life and occasional hikes in more wooded or rural areas with features such as:



A city to trail outdoor jacket with protective waterproofing up to 15,000 mmH2O to stay dry in heavy rain, snow, and other winter weather.

A 10,000 g/m2/24h breathability system that ensures humans remain comfortable on longer pet walks or when traveling to new destinations.

Sustainable pet apparel that matches Bravident's commitment to eco-conscious engineering, made with PFC-free fabric The use of YKK® fully waterproof zippers and fully taped seams to prevent any water from sneaking in during rain or storms.

Best of all, the high-performance urban dog walking gear features multiple waterproof pockets for dog treats, pet bags, flashlights, phones, charging packs, and other daily essentials.