Delhi BJP Chief Sachdeva Condemns AAP's Petty Politics Over Janakpuri Incident

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) In the backdrop of the Janakpuri incident, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that losing a family member in any accident is a matter of deep sorrow, and providing support to the affected family is the duty of the state government.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is indulging in petty politics over the incident.

Sachdeva said that the BJP-led Delhi government is dedicated to public service and in keeping with this spirit, today, in a simple ceremony, BJP President Nitin Nabin dedicated 500 new e-buses to the people.

He added that the statement issued by Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj after the programme for dedicating 500 buses to the people of Delhi does not reflect sympathy for the Janakpuri accident, instead, it reveals the political frustration of his party whose government was not able to bring even a single e-bus in its 11 years of government.

The Delhi BJP President said that issuing such a statement from Lutyens' Delhi, using a family's pain as a cover to express frustration over electoral defeat, is not only completely condemnable but also an unforgivable offence.

"If AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj truly cared for the victim's family in the Janakpuri accident, he would have at least gone to meet them."

The Delhi BJP President added that "we can understand the pain in the hearts of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bharadwaj on this day -- February 8 when the Assembly election results were declared last year -- but they must realise that no matter how many crocodile tears they shed for families affected by accidents, the people of Delhi have already seen through the dark chapter of their (previous AAP) government and will never forgive them".

Sachdeva also said that the family of Kamal Dhyani, who died in the Janakpuri accident, is associated with the BJP family, and our Palam MLA Kuldeep Solanki has been standing by the family for the past three days.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood also met the deceased victim's family, while AAP leader Bharadwaj, sitting in Lutyens' Delhi, is merely issuing statements and shedding crocodile tears.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar, in a social media post, while reacting to the AAP leaders' protest drama after visiting the Janakpuri incident site, said: "Mr Saurabh Bharadwaj, the entire Delhi understands that by staging a protest with a handful of 20–25 people, you were not expressing condolences for the late brother Kamal Dhyani. You were merely trying to remain in the news on February 8."

"No matter how much drama you do, the eclipse that struck on February 8, 2025, is not going to lift from your political career," Kapoor said, referring to the ouster of the AAP government from Delhi after the announcement of Assembly elections in favour of the BJP on this day one year ago.