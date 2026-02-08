BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Joins Delhi CM In Launching 500 E-Buses, Flays AAP Govt For Failure (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Calling Team Rekha Gupta a result-oriented government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, on Sunday, launched 500 electric buses, hitting out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for issuing misleading advertisements but failing in carrying out development on the ground.

Speaking during the bus launch event at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, coinciding with the first anniversary of the BJP government in Delhi, Nabin said, "It is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Delhi be established as a 'Developed Delhi' with comprehensive development, modern infrastructure, and better citizen facilities.”

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this dream is today visibly coming to fruition through various developmental initiatives," he said, hitting out at the previous AAP government for making false promises to the people.

"Their (AAP) lies and falsehoods have created problems for Delhi residents. They used to put up large hoardings and organise grand events, but their development remained confined to paper only," the BJP President said.

“The previous governments made big promises, put up hoardings and announcements, but the results were not visible on the ground. However, our government has proved that it is a results-oriented government by delivering on the ground. The policy of zero tolerance against corruption, digital transparency in administration and accountability in decision-making have been clearly visible over the past year,” Nabin added.

Chief Minister Gupta said that with the addition of 500 new EV buses, Delhi has now become the state with the largest e-bus fleet in the country. On this historic occasion, the inter-state e-bus service between Delhi and Panipat was also inaugurated.

She said that for the first time in Delhi's history, 500 new electric buses have been inducted into the public transport system at one go.

With their induction, the total number of electric buses in Delhi has crossed 4,000, establishing the Capital as the city with the largest electric bus fleet in the country, said Chief Minister Gupta.

She said that a new electric bus route between Delhi and Panipat has also been launched today, which will provide safe, convenient and pollution-free travel to thousands of passengers.

She announced that the government aims to increase the number of electric buses to 7,500 by the end of 2026, and to induct 14,000 EV buses into the DTC fleet by 2028.

The event on Sunday marked the start of the first anniversary celebrations of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi that was re-elected after 27 years on February 8 last year.

The Chief Minister said that February 8, 2025, was a historic day for Delhi, when the people gave a clear mandate to the BJP by blessing it with 48 out of 70 seats. From that day, a new foundation for Delhi's development was laid.

She said that by giving a full majority, the people of Delhi expressed their trust in the leadership of PM Modi, and a stable and decisive government was formed with the mantra of“development as well as heritage” protection.

She said that after 27 years, a BJP government was formed in Delhi, and from that moment, new lines of development and trust began to be drawn in the Capital.

Over the past 365 days, all MLAs, ministers and the entire team have given top priority to public service and worked continuously to resolve long-pending problems, she said.

“I want to thank the people of Delhi for trusting the BJP government, and I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his trust in our administration. It is because of the people's trust that this government is working 365 days a year for them. And this is the wonder of the PM's leadership that you are seeing a state with a female CM, female secretary and even female e-bus drivers,” CM Rekha Gupta said.

The Chief Minister further said that the Delhi government will soon bring a comprehensive and effective EV policy to promote clean fuel in transport.

She added that while EV subsidies announced by the previous government were not paid, the present government has ensured payment of Rs 40 crore under this head. Work is also underway on schemes such as Pink Cards and Mobility Cards for women.