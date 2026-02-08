Christian Pilgrimage Tours To The Holy Land Resume As Tel Aviv Flights Restart

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Christian pilgrimage travel to the Holy Land is resuming as flights to Tel Aviv restart, according to Holy Land VIP Tours

The Holy Land remains a key destination for Christian pilgrimage travel, with itineraries centered on major biblical sites.. With travel options reopening, churches, groups, and individual travelers who postponed plans in recent months can again begin planning upcoming departures.

Holy Land VIP Tours stated that local operators are providing structured itineraries and on-the-ground logistics for visitors across Israel and the West Bank.

Tour Overview and Highlights

The Holy Land itinerary is designed to combine visits to key biblical sites with context on the region today. The curated schedule includes major locations such as Jerusalem, Bethlehem, the Sea of Galilee, and additional sites, with optional opportunities to meet local communities.

Tours are led by Christian guides with knowledge of the region's spiritual, historical, and cultural significance. The company stated that travelers move across Israel and the West Bank without needing to switch guides or drivers.

Highlights may include:

Jerusalem

The itinerary may include the Via Dolorosa, the Garden of Gethsemane, and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The Garden Tomb may also be included.

Bethlehem

Visits may include the Church of the Nativity and time with local Christian communities.

Sea of Galilee

Activities may include a boat ride and stops in Capernaum, Tabgha, Magdala, and the Mount of Beatitudes.

Jordan River (Yardenit)

Pilgrims may participate in a symbolic baptism or reflection at a site associated with Jesus' baptism.

Dead Sea

The itinerary may include time at the Dead Sea and its shoreline.

Optional Jordan Extension

Extensions may include Mount Nebo and Petra.

About Holy Land VIP Tours

Holy Land VIP Tours organizes Christian pilgrimage travel in Israel and the West Bank, with optional extensions to Jordan, including guided itineraries to major biblical sites.

