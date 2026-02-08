'Youth Betrayed': Vijay Targets DMK Govt Over Sudden TNPSC Exam Cancellation

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) Thousands of government job aspirants across Tamil Nadu were left shocked and disappointed after the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) abruptly postponed the Group-2 and Group-2A main examinations scheduled for Sunday, citing lapses in the allocation of examination centres.

The last-minute decision triggered widespread frustration among candidates and quickly escalated into a political controversy, with several parties criticising the state government.

Candidates who had travelled long distances to attend the examination expressed anger and distress over the sudden announcement. Many had spent months and even years preparing for the highly competitive recruitment process. For them, securing a government job through the Group-2 and Group-2A services is seen as a pathway to financial stability and long-term security.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay strongly condemned the development, accusing the DMK government of failing the youth of the state. In a social media post, he said the government had“betrayed the hopes of thousands of young people” through what he described as poor planning and administrative inefficiency.

“A government job is the biggest dream for many youngsters. They study day and night for years and clear the preliminary examination through sheer hard work. Cancelling the main exam at the last moment shatters their confidence and wastes their precious time,” Vijay said.

He added that even if the examination is rescheduled, candidates would be forced to repeat their preparation, causing mental stress and uncertainty.

According to him, such lapses reveal the government's lack of seriousness towards youth welfare. Pointing to earlier irregularities reported in other recruitment examinations, including municipal job tests, Vijay questioned whether deeper issues lay behind the sudden cancellation.

“It is natural to suspect that something is being hidden. Those responsible must explain what really happened,” he said, demanding accountability and transparency.

He urged the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur and called for corrective measures to protect the interests of aspirants. Vijay also asserted that the youth would respond democratically in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, TNPSC is expected to announce revised dates for the examinations, as anxious candidates await clarity on their next opportunity.