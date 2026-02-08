Rahul Bhat Calls His 'Kennedy' Character, 'Lonely, Angry, Vulnerable'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Actor Rahul Bhat, who essays the titular role in the upcoming film 'Kennedy', has called his character lonely, angry, vulnerable.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Sunday, and it teases a moody, atmospheric narrative filled with silence, rage, and survival. As Kennedy is framed in a dangerous conspiracy involving explosives, extortion rackets, and powerful forces, he is forced into a violent chase for truth, revenge, and one last act of redemption.

Talking about his part, Rahul Bhat shared,“Playing Kennedy changed me. He is lonely, angry, vulnerable, and constantly running from his past. Living inside his silence and rage was emotionally exhausting but also incredibly rewarding. Watching festival audiences connect with the film gave me confidence, and now I'm excited for the viewers to finally experience Kennedy's journey, his pain, and his search for redemption”.

The film features stylised action, haunting visuals, and auteur Anurag Kashyap's signature noir storytelling. It is a gritty Mumbai noir, and follows Kennedy Uday Shetty (played by Rahul Bhat), a former cop turned contract killer leading a double life as a cab driver while carrying out hits for corrupt Police Commissioner Rasheed Khan.

Haunted by the loss of his son and his broken family, Kennedy searches for redemption in a city that won't let him escape his past. The film also stars Sunny Leone, Mohit Takalkar, Megha Burman, Aamir Dalvi, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Karishma Modi in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, Anurag Kashyap said,“'Kennedy' is one of the most personal films I have made. The journey of this film has been long, but almost every reaction at the film festivals, complimented our decision of why we made the film the way we did. The trailer introduces you to Kennedy's world, a man who is violent on the outside but deeply wounded inside and I am happy that ZEE5 is bringing the film to audiences in its raw, uncompromised form”.

Sunny Leone added,“'Kennedy' pushed me into a very different emotional space as an actor. Charlie is mysterious, fragile and strong all at once, and exploring her journey was both challenging and fulfilling for me. Working with Anurag Kashyap made me learn a lot and trust silence more than dialogue, which was a great experience. This film challenged me in ways I hadn't experienced before and I'm truly grateful for that. I'm really looking forward to audiences finally watching the film and discovering this dark, beautiful world”.

'Kennedy' is set to premiere on ZEE5 on February 20, 2026.