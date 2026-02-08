T20 WC: Kusal Mendis Hits 56 As Sri Lanka Post 163/6 Against Sloppy Ireland

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Feb 8 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis struck an unbeaten 56 off 43 balls as Sri Lanka posted an above-par 163/6 in their 20 overs against Ireland in a Group B clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Inserted into batting first, Sri Lanka were in trouble at 87/4 after 14 overs, but Kusal and Kamindu Mendis, who hit 44 off just 19 balls, stitched a 67-run stand off 29 balls to lift the hosts past 160. The duo's late assault turned the innings around for the tournament co-hosts after a barren middle-overs phase where Ireland's spinners kept the choke on and didn't concede a single boundary.

It meant Sri Lanka managed 60 runs in the last four overs, with Kamindu capitalising on dropped catches and loose bowling. Humphreys and McCarthy conceded 21 and 19 runs respectively as Ireland lost control at the back end of the innings.

Sri Lanka's innings progression told the story: 50/1 in the powerplay, only 45 runs between overs 7-15 without a boundary, and a turbocharged finish of 68 in the last five overs. They will take heart from the recovery, with Kusal anchoring throughout and Kamindu providing the spark that changed momentum.

Openers Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara gave the hosts a steady start by hitting three boundaries, before the latter was caught at mid-off against Mark Adair in the fourth over. Nissanka looked fluent, striking a six off Matthew Humphreys, but fell to George Dockrell after hitting to cover for 24.

The middle overs belonged to Ireland's spinners, as they kept their lengths tight and got enough help from the pitch. They continued to make inroads as Dockrell castled Pavan Rathnayake while Gareth Delany had Dunith Wellalage holing out to long-on. Boundaries dried up completely between overs 7 and 15, with Sri Lanka crawling to 95 for four.

While Mendis held firm, the innings was revived only when Kamindu joined him and got the cheers going by breaking a 57-ball boundary drought with a reverse sweep off Delay for four. Their counterattack left Ireland in a scramble as runs flew thick and fast while chances were shelled. Though he and skipper Dasun Shanaka fell in quick succession, Mendis got his fifty and took Sri Lanka to a respectable total at home in a knock laced with five boundaries.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 163/6 in 20 overs (Kusal Mendis 56 not out, Kamindu Mendis 44; George Dockrell 2-17, Barry McCarthy 2-40) against Ireland