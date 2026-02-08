UP BJP Chief Welcomes Centre's Take-Down Order Against 'Ghooskhor Pandat' Promos

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary, on Sunday, thanked the Union government for taking prompt action and restricting promotional content of the controversial film "Ghooskhor Pandat" whose title had hurt the Brahmin community.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is proposed to feature actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

In a message on social media, Chaudhary said, "The title of the film 'Corrupt Pandit' was hurtful to the prestige, honour, and collective sentiments of the Brahmin community. We had urged the Union government to intervene regarding the demand for the immediate removal of this objectionable title."

"Prioritising social harmony and public sentiments, the Union government took swift cognisance and ordered the immediate removal of the objectionable film's teaser as well as all promotional content. We express our heartfelt gratitude and indebtedness to the Union government for accepting our just and fact-based demand," the UP BJP President said.

He added that the Brahmin community has always played its role as the carrier of knowledge, scholarship, culture, and moral values.

"For centuries, their sacrifices, penance, and intellectual contributions in the preservation of the Vedas, scriptures, and Sanatan traditions have been regarded by the entire society with respect and honour," he said.

Earlier in view of the backlash over the film's title, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed Lucknow's Hazratganj Police to register an FIR against it.

According to Lucknow Police, strict action was taken following allegations that the content attempts to disturb social harmony and hurt religious and caste sentiments.

"Due to the name and content of the film, there is intense anger and outrage among the Brahmin community and various social organisations. These organisations have even warned of aggressive protests against the drama," the police said.

"Legal action and investigation are underway in view of the seriousness of the matter. Strictest action is expected to be taken against those who intend to hurt the sentiments of any community or disturb peace under the zero-tolerance policy," the police added.

Meanwhile, actor Manoj Bajpayee claimed, through a recent social media post, that "Ghooskhor Pandat" is "not about any community".

“I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community," he wrote on social media.