Mumbai Open WTA 125K: Mananchaya Sawangkaew Reigns Supreme, Wins Maiden Singles Title In Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) It was redemption for Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew at the fifth edition of the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series on Sunday. The 23-year-old, who finished as the runner-up in the singles draw last year, secured her maiden Mumbai Open title after overcoming 17-year-old Lilli Tagger in the finals at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA).

The Thailand player received 125 points along with her grand prize of $15,500, while the runner-up received 81 points with prize money of $8,400. Meanwhile, in the doubles section, Elena Pridankina and Polina Iatcenko were crowned champions. The doubles winners bagged 125 points with a grand prize of $6,000, while the runners-up earned 81 points with a cheque of $4,300.

It was a tense start to the singles match with neither player giving an inch in the opening set. The last season's runner-up eventually drew first blood, managing to clinch a crucial break at 4-4, and went on to secure the first set thereafter. Despite Tagger fighting hard in the second set, the Austrian fell agonisingly short as Mananchaya prevailed 6-4, 6-3 in an hour and 25 minutes.

Later in the day, the doubles final went the distance as last year's champion Elena Pridankina clinched her second Mumbai Open doubles title in as many years, this time partnering with her counterpart Polina Iatcenko. The duo defeated Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Nicole Fossa Huergo in a thrilling tiebreaker, registering a 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, (10-5) win to be crowned as the Doubles champions.

Earlier on Saturday, the first semifinal was a repeat of the last edition's quarterfinal clash between Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Lanlana Tararudee. In a topsy-turvy encounter, the former took the lead in the first set before faltering in the second. However, Mananchaya – the last season's runner-up – responded strongly to eventually seal the deal, securing a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win in an hour and 53 minutes to book her place in the finals for the second time in as many years.

In the second semifinal, seventh seed Lilli Tagger maintained her unbeaten run in the tournament, securing a win in straight sets against Fangran Tian. The 22-year-old Chinese player, who was unseeded in the tournament, delivered a spirited display but eventually fell short as the 17-year-old Austrian prevailed 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) to confirm her place in the final.

Results:

Singles final:

Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA) bt Lilli Tagger (AUT): 6-4, 6-3

Doubles final:

Elena Pridankina/Polina Iatcenko bt Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA)/Nicole Fossa Huergo (ARG): 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, (10-5)