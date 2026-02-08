SIT Probe Linked To Political Vendetta, Claims Gaurav Gogoi

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 8 (IANS) Assam Congress President and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, on Sunday, strongly refuted recent political assertions linked to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), alleging that the issue is being deliberately amplified to divert public attention from what he described as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government's failures on the governance front.

Reaffirming his confidence in constitutional and democratic institutions, Gogoi questioned the timing and motive behind the renewed focus on the SIT, saying that such controversies tend to surface whenever the government faces mounting pressure over unmet promises and policy lapses.

He claimed that the matter was being politically engineered to shift the narrative away from issues that directly affect the people.

Addressing media persons, the Congress MP said he holds complete respect for judicial and investigative mechanisms and has no objection to any inquiry conducted within the framework of the law.

"I have full faith in the Constitution and in independent institutions. I have nothing to conceal and will extend complete cooperation to any lawful investigation. Ultimately, the truth will come out," Gogoi said.

He, however, cautioned against what he termed the alleged misuse of investigative agencies for political ends, stressing that such institutions must function autonomously and without external pressure.

According to Congress MP Gogoi, dragging agencies into partisan battles weakens public trust and undermines democratic norms.

The Congress leader also alleged that the ruling establishment was attempting to deflect attention from pressing public concerns, including rising unemployment, price rise, governance deficits and unfulfilled developmental commitments.

He said the state government should focus on addressing the everyday challenges faced by citizens instead of engaging in what he described as "distraction politics".

Gogoi asserted that the Opposition would continue to raise issues related to public welfare, accountability and transparency, irrespective of political pressure.

He added that attempts to sideline genuine concerns through controversy would not deter the Congress from fulfilling its role as a responsible Opposition.

Calling for maturity in political discourse, Gogoi said democracy thrives when institutions are respected and governance remains people-centric.

He urged the Assam government to prioritise development, employment generation and social welfare, saying that these remain the real issues confronting the country.