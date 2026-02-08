Mahima Chaudhry Recreates 'Dhadkan' Moment With Shilpa Shetty In 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) 2026 seems to be all about cherishing old memories and keeping up with the trend, actress Mahima Chaudhry decided to recreate a special moment from her memorable hit 'Dhadkan' with co-star Shilpa Shetty.

She took to her official Instagram handle and posted a picture twinning with Shilpa in cream attire. While Mahima posed in a beautiful saree, Shilpa opted to accompany her in a salwar kameez.

Both the ladies were seen smiling at the camera in the picture captioned, "Dhadkan in 2026 (sic)".

The musical romantic drama directed by Dharmesh Darshan and produced by Ratan Jain also starred Suniel Shetty as the lead.

Recently, during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Suniel revealed how he laid the seeds for the health and wellness industry with "Dhadkan".

Speaking during the promotions of 'Bharat Ke Super Founders', he jokingly shared that his character Dev made a huge empire within a year just by walking on foot.

Talking about how he managed to build up the empire in a year, Suniel told IANS,“By walking. Fitness is the biggest business. I got that awareness then, that's why today I have such a big business. So, I walked, got tired, fell, got up, walked, got tired. So, what was there in this? There was a lot of knowledge for mindset, mind and fitness”.

“So, somewhere, somewhere. When I sold it, what was there? At that time, there were a lot of problems with income tax. So, I didn't disclose it. Now everyone knows. Because now INR 500 crores is nothing. It was a lot then. That's why I decided I will talk about it now,” he went on to add.

Produced by Venus Records & Tapes, the project also featured Sharmila Tagore, Parmeet Sethi, Kiran Kumar, Sushma Seth, and Manjeet Kullar in supporting roles, along with others.