Ice-Hockey: Kunga Yangchen, Tanzin Dorje Star As Big Wins Mark Day 2 Of Spiti Cup

MENAFN - IANS) Kaza, Feb 8 (IANS) Kunga Yangchen and Tanzin Dorje produced standout individual performances on Day 2 of Season 3 of Spiti Cup Ice-Hockey Championship at the Kaza Ice Hockey Rink in Kaza on Sunday. Kunga struck five goals to help Sham Zone Women register a 6-0 win over Pin Zone, while Tanzin Dorje netted eight times as Pin Zone Senior Men recorded a 12-2 victory in the highest-scoring match of the day.

Center Zone and Sham Zone also posted convincing wins across the U-18 Boys and Senior Men's categories.

Center Zone U-18 set the tone early in the day with a commanding 6–1 victory over Tod Zone. Prashant Thakur opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the first period off an assist from Tanpa Phunchok before doubling the lead with a brilliant drag, this time set up by Kunga Takpa.

Tod Zone responded in the second period through Takpa Tamfel, who converted off captain Tanzin Thonden. However, the Center shifted gears in the final period, scoring four unanswered goals. Kunga Takpa struck in the sixth minute, Prashant completed his hat-trick a minute later, Kunga added his second in the 11th minute, and Nawang Thilley sealed the result late to wrap up a comprehensive win.

Sham Zone Women beat Pin Zone Women 6–0

Sham Zone Women produced a clinical all-round performance to blank Pin Zone 6–0. Kunga Yangchen struck twice in the opening period, scoring inside the first minute and again late in the frame to give Sham early control. She completed her hat-trick early in the second period before Tanzin Chhodon added a fourth in the ninth minute.

Kunga then scored twice more, late in the period, to all but end the contest. Pin Zone pushed for a response in the final period but were kept at bay as Sham closed out a dominant victory.

Center Zone Men beat Sham Zone Men

Center Zone Men continued their strong run with a disciplined 4–1 win over Sham Zone, built on resolute defending and standout goalkeeping. After an end-to-end opening, Chhimed Namdol netted the only goal of the first period in the ninth minute.

Center's defensive unit remained solid in the second period, with Namdol adding two more goals to complete his hat-trick and take the score to 3–0. He added a fourth early in the third period before Sham finally broke through via Thinlley Dorje. The win lifted Center Zone to the top of the table with four points from two games.

The second last game of the day turned into a goal fest as Pin Zone Men overwhelmed the Lahaul Men's Team 12–2. Tanzin Dorje opened the scoring in the second minute, followed by Padma Namdol later in the first period.

The second period proved decisive, with Tanzin Dorje scoring four consecutive goals, including a rapid hat-trick inside 127 seconds, before assisting Singe Wangchuk to make it 7–0. Lahaul pulled one back early in the third period through Ramesh, but Padma Namdol restored the gap soon after.

Tanzin Dorje completed his second natural hat-trick of the match, Ramesh added another for Lahaul, and Tanzin Tashi rounded off the scoring late as Pin Zone signed off with a commanding 12–2 victory.

Sham Zone U-18 prevailed over Tod Zone U-18

Sham Zone U-18 followed up with an emphatic 8–2 win over Tod Zone in the later U-18 fixture. After a tightly contested opening period, Takpa Thuktan broke the deadlock in the 11th minute off an assist from Rigzin Angrup. The second period belonged to Sham, with Rigzin Angrup scoring twice early to stretch the lead.

Tod briefly fought back through Takpa Tamfel, but goals from captain Nawang Jugney and a second from Thuktan pushed Sham to a 5–1 advantage. The third period saw both sides trade goals early before Sham pulled away, with Tashi Rigzin scoring, Takpa Thuktan completing his hat-trick, and Rigzin Angrup adding his third to cap a dominant display that took Sham to the top of the points table.

The action will continue on Day 3 of the Spiti Cup Season 3 on Monday, with the U18 Boys of Center Zone in action against Pin Zone early in the day.

In the senior men's category, Lahaul will face Tod Zone, then action moves to the women's category, where defending champions Center Zone will face Sham Zone. Later in the day, we will see Tod Zone men back in action against Pin Zone, while the last game of the day will see Lahaul face Sham Zone.