'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' Gets New Release Date, Will Now Hit Screens In May
The makers have pushed the date forward, and the film is now set to release on May 15, 2026. The update was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X. His post read, "AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - SARA ALI KHAN - WAMIQA GABBI - RAKUL PREET SINGH: PATI PATNI AUR WOH DO GETS A NEW RELEASE DATE... Welcome to the world of #PrajapatiPandey... #AyushmannKhuranna, #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi, and #RakulPreetSingh team up for PatiPatniAurWohDo. Directed by #MudassarAziz, the film will now hit cinemas on 15 May 2026. Produced by #BhushanKumar and #RenuRaviChopra, with #JunoChopra as the creative producer."
Star-Studded Cast and Crew
The upcoming film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. The story will follow a fresh set of characters and situations. Director Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the first film, is back to direct the sequel. The comedy will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with Juno Chopra serving as the creative producer.
A Look Back at the First Film
The first Pati Patni Aur Woh hit theatres in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. It was a modern remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also featured Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, Aparshakti Khurrana, in a supporting role. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
