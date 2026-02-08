Sonam Kapoor Hosts Star-Studded Baby Shower For Second Child In Mumbai

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja, hosted a baby shower at her Mumbai residence on Sunday evening. The special occasion was attended by several B-town celebrities who arrived to celebrate the mom-to-be.

Star-studded Guest List

Many celebs from the film industry. Her dad, actor Anil Kapoor, her 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, and other Bollywood personalities made their way to the party. Sonam's cousins Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were also spotted by the paparazzi.

Celebrity Fashion at the Event

The 'Mr. India' actor, was seen arriving at the venue in a blue floral kurta-pyjama and greeted the paparazzi stationed outside with folded hands. Bebo, on the other hand, looked stunning in a blue ethnic outfit as she walked in to join the celebration. Arjun Kappor, looked dapper in an orange kurta which he paired with white pyjamas and sunglasses. Shabana Azmi opted for a mustard yellow kurta set, while Khushi Kapoor stood out in a white and yellow saree.

Sonam and Anand's Growing Family

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu, in 2022.

Second Pregnancy Announcement

Sonam shared the news of her second pregnancy in November 2025 with a stylish social media post that quickly went viral. She posted pictures in a pink outfit inspired by Princess Diana and wrote "Mother" with a kissing face emoji. Many friends from B-town sent their love. PeeCee and Kareena Kapoor congratulated the couple, while Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congrats, mamacitaaa." Anand Ahuja also shared a sweet message for his wife, writing, "Baby ma.. also chicccccc mama!" (ANI)

