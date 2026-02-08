Surajkund Mela Horror Caught On Video: Soaring High, Sudden Jam, Then Crash 2 Arrested

MENAFN - Live Mint) A swing ride at the Surajkund International Craft Festival in Faridabad, Haryana, collapsed on Saturday (7 February) evening, leaving 13 people injured and one dead, officials confirmed. The tragedy, which was caught on camera, shows the ride with people onboard soaring high when one side of its supporting pillars suddenly collapsed, causing the entire structure to tilt and crash to the ground.

Haryana Police on Sunday stated that an FIR has been registered and two accused persons – ride operator and staffer – have been arrested in connection with the joyride collapse, reported PTI.

Joyride collapse caught on camera

Screams of excitement filled the air as the swing rose high and spun rapidly. Moments later, the joy turned to horror when one of the pillars supporting the swing snapped, sending the entire structure crashing to the ground.

The swing had about 19 people on board when the accident occurred around 6pm on Saturday.

Police said the swing was moving up and down at high speed when one end suddenly broke, leaving it hanging about two to three feet above the ground before collapsing.

A 58-year-old police inspector – Jagdish Prasad – who was deployed on duty at the venue, noticed the ride tilting and attempted to rescue people before the structure gave way. He was later declared brought dead at the hospital.

He was cremated with state honours in his native Dengar village in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

His last rites were performed with full rituals on the banks of the Yamuna River, where his son Gaurav lit the funeral pyre, said an official, adding that hundreds of people gathered for the funeral.

2 arrests made

Faridabad DCP Maqsood Ahmed said two arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident. He said those arrested are contractors and vendors associated with the fair and are owners of the agency that had taken the contract to operate the rides.

“As you all know, an FIR was registered immediately yesterday. After registering the case, we detained and questioned those who we believed could have had a role in the incident. Following the questioning, we have so far made two arrests of those whose involvement was established,” PTI quoted the DCP as saying.

He added,“Those arrested include... Both are contractors and vendors of the fair, owners of the agency that had taken the contract and was operating the rides. Apart from them, several others are also being questioned. If further roles or involvement come to light, appropriate legal action will be taken accordingly.”

Festival to continue as scheduled

The Faridabad District Administration and the Surajkund Fair Authority clarified that the Surajkund International Crafts Festival would continue as scheduled.

Officials said the amusement ride area at the mela has been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure and will remain shut until the investigation is completed and safety checks are fully reviewed, reported PTI.