Renowned Ukrainian Conductor Volodymyr Spivak Dies In Uzhhorod

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Uzhhorod City Council, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, Spivak's entire life was inseparably linked with music. He served as a military conductor in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and later headed the wind orchestra of the Zakarpattia Regional Philharmonic, which was created at his initiative.

“Thanks to his talent, energy, and tireless work, the Academic Pop and Wind Orchestra became a true highlight of the cultural life of Uzhhorod and Zakarpattia and won the sincere love of audiences. The maestro not only created music but also generously passed on his knowledge to the younger generation, nurturing new musicians for whom he was a mentor and a model of devotion to art. The bright memory of a talented conductor, a wise mentor, and a sincere person will forever remain in the hearts of colleagues, students, friends, and all who were fortunate to know him or hear music performed under his direction. We express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Volodymyr Hryhorovych. Eternal memory...,” the Uzhhorod City Council said.

Volodymyr Spivak was born on May 14, 1958, in the village of Kuhaiivtsi, Chemerivtsi district, Khmelnytskyi region. From 1982 to 2005, he served as a military conductor in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2005, he initiated the creation of a wind orchestra at the Zakarpattia Regional Philharmonic. Since November 2005, he had served as the artistic director and conductor of the orchestra. A significant portion of the works performed by the ensemble were Spivak's own arrangements. In 2019, he was awarded the title of People's Artist of Ukraine.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a farewell ceremony was held in Kyiv for Vladyslav Kyrychenko, founder of the Nash Format publishing house.