Ukraine's Defense Forces Holding Lyman, Repelling Russian Attempts To Break In

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on air by Viktor Tregubov, Spokesperson for the Joint Forces Grouping, according to Ukrinform.

“Russians are trying to crawl toward Lyman in small groups. For them, this city is critically important. They constantly carry out attacks, and they have a sufficient concentration of manpower to do so on a regular basis. On the other hand, they are also constantly being destroyed on the approaches to the town,” he said.

Trehubov noted that the troops of the aggressor state are attempting to advance along routes marked as a“gray zone” on online maps of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to the spokesperson, Ukrainian forces are“holding Lyman well,” which is why the invaders are currently unable to break into the town.

“What you see stretched out in the so-called 'gray zone' are essentially the routes along which Russians constantly try to infiltrate the town, using elements of the terrain in one way or another to protect themselves from Ukrainian drones. As of now, they have not been able to directly enter the town – it is being well defended. But one should expect that they will keep trying persistently and continuously, because it is simply too important for them,” he added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders are attempting to concentrate forces in the southern part of Pokrovsk. Ukraine's Defense Forces are systematically striking them with firepower.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine