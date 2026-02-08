Ukraine's Biathlon Team Finishes Eighth In Mixed Relay At 2026 Olympics
France claimed victory (0 penalty loops + 7 spare rounds), finishing 25.8 seconds ahead of Italy (0+7).
Germany won the bronze medal (1+3), trailing the leaders by 1 minute 05.3 seconds.Read also: Forty-six Ukrainian athletes to compete in 11 sports at Winter Olympic s in Italy
The biathlon program of the“White” Games in 2026 will continue with the individual events – the men's 20 km race on February 10 and the women's 15 km race on February 11.
The 25th Winter Olympic Games will run in Italy until February 22.
Photo: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment