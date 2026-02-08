Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine's Biathlon Team Finishes Eighth In Mixed Relay At 2026 Olympics

2026-02-08 10:06:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The competition opened with the 4×6 km mixed relay, in which the Ukrainian quartet of Dmytro Pidruchnyi, Vitalii Mandzyn, Olena Horodna, and Oleksandra Merkushyna (using eight spare rounds) finished eighth overall, 2 minutes 36.6 seconds behind the leaders, among 21 teams, Ukrinform reports.

France claimed victory (0 penalty loops + 7 spare rounds), finishing 25.8 seconds ahead of Italy (0+7).

Germany won the bronze medal (1+3), trailing the leaders by 1 minute 05.3 seconds.

Read also: Forty-six Ukrainian athletes to compete in 11 sports at Winter Olympic s in Italy

The biathlon program of the“White” Games in 2026 will continue with the individual events – the men's 20 km race on February 10 and the women's 15 km race on February 11.

The 25th Winter Olympic Games will run in Italy until February 22.

Photo: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

MENAFN08022026000193011044ID1110711832



UkrinForm

