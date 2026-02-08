Crackdown In Bajaur: 110 Ghost Employees Directed To Report For Work

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In Bajaur district, District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafiq has formally directed 110“ghost” employees within the police force to report back to duty.

These personnel had allegedly been staying at home for a long period while continuing to draw salaries without performing their official duties.

According to sources, the issue of ghost employees had persisted in Bajaur Police for quite some time. This not only discouraged junior police officers who were actively performing their duties but also negatively affected security operations.

Acting on public complaints and repeated demands from junior officers, DPO Waqas Rafiq initiated action against the ghost employees, under which the salaries of several personnel were also suspended.

As a result of these measures, 110 police officials who had been receiving salaries without attendance have now been made to report for duty.

Junior officers of Bajaur Police and members of the public have welcomed the DPO's move.

Junior personnel stated that the current DPO has put an end to a long-standing unjust system in which influential individuals were allegedly pocketing the salaries of certain officers.

They further said that these reform measures have not only improved transparency within the police system but are also expected to address the shortage of personnel at checkpoints, leading to better security conditions.