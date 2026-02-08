Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Offers Condolences To Japan Over Snowstorm Victims


2026-02-08 10:05:39
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its deepest condolences to Japan's government and people over the snowstorm's victims that swept through several cities.
In a statement Sunday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Fouad Majali, affirmed the Kingdom's "full" support and solidarity with the Japanese government and people, expressing sincere condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Jordan News Agency

