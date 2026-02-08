Jordan Offers Condolences To Japan Over Snowstorm Victims

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its deepest condolences to Japan's government and people over the snowstorm's victims that swept through several cities.In a statement Sunday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Fouad Majali, affirmed the Kingdom's "full" support and solidarity with the Japanese government and people, expressing sincere condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.