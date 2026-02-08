JCC, Russain Belgrade University Explore Cooperative Sector Collaboration

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) -- Jordan Co-operative Corporation (JCC) Director General Abdelfattah Shalabi met Sunday with Vladan?oki?, Rector of Belgrade University, Russia, to discuss ways to enhance educational and training cooperation, share expertise and exchange mutual visits.During the meeting, both sides confirmed the importance of documenting collaboration to benefit Jordan's cooperative sector and learning from the two countries' relevant experiences.On future steps, they explored the possibility to launch a framework for joint cooperation by signing a memorandum of understanding, which highlight importance of strengthening partnerships, based on achieving mutual benefit and transferring of knowledge and expertise.Shalabi noted the JCC "prioritizes" global partnerships to strengthen Jordan's cooperative sector, mainly updating legislation, developing new cooperative regulations, establishing a Cooperative Development Fund, and creating the Cooperative Development Institute for training members and staff.He also outlined plans to integrate cooperative studies into Jordan's school and university curricula, aimed to establish a university dedicated to cooperative studies in the future.?oki?, in turn, highlighted Belgrade University's 45-year history of teaching cooperative studies and economics, noting the visit aims to expand regional cooperative collaboration.