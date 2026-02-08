Irbid And Syria's Daraa Talks Aim To Boost Trade, Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, February 8 (Petra) -- A delegation from the Daraa Chamber of Industry in Syria and Commerce visited Irbid on Sunday to explore ways strengthen industrial and commercial cooperation, expand trade exchange and encourage joint investment.Acting Irbid Governor Raed Jaafra said Jordan is committed to enhancing economic ties with Syria, noting their positive impact on development and social stability in northern Jordan.Chair of the Irbid Chamber of Industry Hani Abu Hassan discussed the strategic trade ties between Jordan and Syria.He said the volume of trade between the two countries exceeded $500 million annually before 2011, declined to about $182 million in 2023 and rebounded to around $448 million in the first 11 months of 2025, with Jordanian exports reaching $335 million.Abu Hassan explained Irbid's diverse industrial base and qualified workforce and said the city is ready to support joint initiatives. Daraa Chamber head Nash'at Rifai said Syria's economy is gradually recovering and called for reconstruction through legitimate economic activity and regional cooperation, especially with Jordan.He urged revitalising border crossings and strengthening public-private partnerships.Heads of the Irbid and Ramtha chambers of commerce discussed the role of direct dialogue, border trade and streamlined customs procedures in boosting regional economies.The Daraa Chamber and the chambers of industry and commerce in Irbid and Ramtha signed memoranda of understanding and twinning agreements.