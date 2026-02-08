403
Wounded Palestinians Pass Through Rafah Crossing For Urgent Aid
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- A fifth group of critically injured Palestinians has passed through the partially opened Rafah crossing with Egypt for immediate medical attention, authorities in the Palestinian enclave said on Sunday.
The new group, comprised of 44 Palestinian patients, was allowed to travel through Rafah crossing en route to Egypt where they would undergo medical treatment, local media reported.
A total of 145 Palestinian patients have passed through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, the main point of entry for aid directed at the Palestinians, since its partial reopening on Monday. (end)
