403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KRCS Reaffirms Ongoing Support For Palestinian People
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) - Supporting the Palestinian people remains a core principle and a fundamental pillar of the KRCS's humanitarian work, said Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Chairman Khaled Al-Mughames.
Al-Mughames told KUNA, following his meeting with a delegation from the WAFA Association for Development and Capacity Building, that the society continues its humanitarian and relief efforts in coordination with relevant authorities and institutions.
He highlighted that the Kuwaiti relief bridge serves as a model for humanitarian work based on speed and efficiency in responding to emergency needs, reflecting Kuwait's commitment to supporting just humanitarian causes and assisting populations affected by crises.
Al-Mughames noted that the meeting with the WAFA delegation aimed to explore cooperation avenues, review the current humanitarian situation, and emphasize the importance of sustained efforts to support the Palestinian people and mitigate their suffering.
WAFA Association Director General Mohsen Ataouna praised the humanitarian role played by Kuwait Red Crescent Society, commending its continuous initiatives and ongoing support for the Palestinian people.
Ataouna stressed that the humanitarian assistance provided by Kuwait's leadership, government, and people reflects the country's steadfast commitment to just humanitarian causes and embodies the deep fraternal ties between the Kuwaiti and Palestinian peoples, expressing sincere gratitude to KRCS for its humanitarian efforts. (end)
slm
Al-Mughames told KUNA, following his meeting with a delegation from the WAFA Association for Development and Capacity Building, that the society continues its humanitarian and relief efforts in coordination with relevant authorities and institutions.
He highlighted that the Kuwaiti relief bridge serves as a model for humanitarian work based on speed and efficiency in responding to emergency needs, reflecting Kuwait's commitment to supporting just humanitarian causes and assisting populations affected by crises.
Al-Mughames noted that the meeting with the WAFA delegation aimed to explore cooperation avenues, review the current humanitarian situation, and emphasize the importance of sustained efforts to support the Palestinian people and mitigate their suffering.
WAFA Association Director General Mohsen Ataouna praised the humanitarian role played by Kuwait Red Crescent Society, commending its continuous initiatives and ongoing support for the Palestinian people.
Ataouna stressed that the humanitarian assistance provided by Kuwait's leadership, government, and people reflects the country's steadfast commitment to just humanitarian causes and embodies the deep fraternal ties between the Kuwaiti and Palestinian peoples, expressing sincere gratitude to KRCS for its humanitarian efforts. (end)
slm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment