Kuwaiti Female Shooters Clinch Silver At Arab Women Club Games
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SHARJAH, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti women's shooting team bagged a pair of sliver medals amid the ongoing Arab Women's Club Games in the UAE emirate of Sharjah on Sunday, which runs until February 12.
Mariam Rzougi finished second in the singles air rifle contest, while the Kuwaiti team also finished runners up in the group category of the same competition.
The competition, touted as the biggest Arab women's sporting contest yet, features some 65 teams from 16 Arab countries competing across nine sports. (end)
