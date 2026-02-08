GCC Condemns Targeting Relief Convoys In Sudan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, condemned the targeting of a World Food Programme (WFP) aid convoy in North Kordofan State in western Sudan, describing this assault as a grave violation of international humanitarian law and an unacceptable transgression of all rules and norms that protect humanitarian work.

In a statement Sunday, Albudaiwi affirmed that the targeting of relief convoys and humanitarian workers is a reprehensible act that obstructs the delivery of essential assistance to those affected, and increases the suffering of civilians, particularly under the difficult humanitarian conditions currently prevailing in Sudan.

He also referred to the Statement issued by the GCC Supreme Council in its 46th session, which confirmed support for efforts to achieve peace in Sudan while preserving its security, stability, and sovereignty, and reaffirmed support for political efforts to reach a ceasefire and achieve a political transition in Sudan, fulfilling the Sudanese people's aspirations for growth, stability, and peace.