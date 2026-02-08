Unlucky Nepal Denied Major Upset As England Win Mumbai Thriller

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Mumbai: Nepal came within touching distance of one of the biggest shocks in T20 World Cup history, pushing former champions England to the edge before falling just four runs short in a last-ball thriller in Mumbai on Sunday.

Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel (C) reacts after his team's defeat at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8, 2026. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Chasing an imposing 185 to win, Nepal's Lokesh Bam, who had bludgeoned a brave 39 off 19 balls to give his side a sniff of a famous win, needed a six off the final delivery bowled by Sam Curran but could only manage a single.

It was a breathless and agonising end to a valiant run chase by the cricketing minnows, who put England's premier bowlers Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid to the sword.

Jacob Bethell (55) and Harry Brook (53) scored quick fifties for England but it was a late cameo by Will Jacks that took them to 184-7 in the Group C match, a total that proved just enough.

Jacks smashed three spectacular sixes off the final over from Karan KC to finish 39 not out off 18 balls.

Nepal ended a whisker away at 180-6, to the disappointment of nearly all the spectators in a three-quarters full Wankhede stadium who had been roaring them on.

'Winning ugly'

Nepal's players received a massive ovation as they did a lap of honour at the end.

"Winning ugly is a good trait to have," a relieved Jacks told reporters after England's 11th win in their last 12 completed T20 internationals.



England's Jacob Bethell (L) and captain Harry Brook (C) run between the wickets as Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel watches during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8, 2026. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

"It will serve us in good stead later in the tournament."

Nepal got off to a flying start in their chase, Kushal Bhurtel crunching 29 off 17 balls before Jacks had him caught and bowled.

Captain Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee came together at 42-2 and brought up Nepal's 100 in the 12th over.

Pace man Archer, who conceded 14 off his first over, was brought back and this time put on the brakes, conceding just six runs from his next two overs.

But the Nepali batsmen took a liking to Rashid at the other end, launching the leg-spinner for 19 off his third over with Airee hitting two sixes and a four.

'It wasn't easy'

An unusually loose display from England's number one white ball spinner saw him finish with an expensive 0-42 from three overs.

"It wasn't easy at all, thankfully we got over the line," said England captain Brook.

"They played extremely well, not many teams take Adil Rashid down the way they did.

"They put us in a tricky situation. I thought we were in a very good position to defend that, didn't think it would go as close.

"I wish them all the best for the rest of the competition."

The blitz left Nepal needing 62 off the last six overs with eight wickets in hand.

Left-arm seamer Curran returned and immediately got the vital breakthrough, ending the 82-run partnership for the third wicket when Airee holed out to Tom Banton for 44 off 29 balls.

The wicket slowed Nepal's charge and Paudel on 39 then swept Liam Dawson to Phil Salt at deep midwicket to leave them 126-4 in the 16th over.

Archer came back for a final over and it was costly as he was thrashed for three sixes and 22 runs by Lokesh to leave Nepal needing 24 off 12 balls for an unlikely win.

They took 14 from Luke Wood's final over to leave 10 from six balls but could only manage five as Curran held his nerve.

"Result-wise, it didn't go our way, but effort-wise, I give 100 percent on fielding, bowling and batting," said Nepal captain Paudel.

"England were also struggling with death bowling, but Sam Curran bowled really well."

Dawson was the pick of England's bowlers with 2-21 while Archer had 1-42 from his four as England just held on.