Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Approves Wide-Ranging Measures For Pilgrim Services, Local Development

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Feb 8 (IANS) The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Sunday took a series of far-reaching decisions aimed at transforming the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and its surrounding region into one of India's most vibrant and globally recognised spiritual destinations, while simultaneously boosting local employment, infrastructure and community welfare.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Shrine Board chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of the SMVDSB.

Among the key initiatives approved was the establishment of an international museum dedicated to Maa Shakti's spiritual heritage, a state-of-the-art sound-and-light show inspired by global pilgrimage sites, and the production of a documentary on the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. The proposed 'Shakti Museum', to be developed in consultation with the Asian Heritage Foundation at Natali, Katra, will be the first of its kind and is envisioned as a religious, educational and cultural centre.

The Board also decided to fill vacant posts across the Shrine Board, with the recruitment process set to begin shortly, and approved the setting up of coaching centres offering free NEET preparation for youth from surrounding areas.

In a move aligned with National Green Tribunal directives, the SMVDSB approved the formulation and phased implementation of a rehabilitation plan for service providers on the yatra track, including ponywallas.

A committee has also been constituted to recommend strategies for increasing pilgrimage numbers and enhancing the overall pilgrim experience. Emphasising inclusive growth, the Board resolved to prioritise procurement from self-help groups, women and young local entrepreneurs, and to source offerings locally to strengthen the regional economy.

Highlighting Katra's global identity due to the Shrine, the Board decided to directly contribute to the city's transformation.“It is the Board's resolve to make Katra clean, vibrant and equipped with modern infrastructure for residents and millions of pilgrims,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Board also decided to spearhead sports development across the Jammu region, aiming to nurture young talent and promote youth health alongside spiritual growth.

For pilgrim safety, insurance coverage was enhanced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per pilgrim. Progress of major infrastructure projects, including yatra track widening, new Bhawans and temple constructions, was reviewed, with strict adherence to timelines stressed.

The meeting was attended by all Board members and senior officials.