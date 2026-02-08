Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti PM Meets With Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs

2026-02-08 09:09:12
Kuwait City: Prime Minister of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Sunday with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. Discussions during the meeting focused on advancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as on a variety of topics of mutual interest.

