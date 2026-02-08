PSD Honors 52 Inmates For Passing Tawjihi Exam

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) – Public Security Directorate (PSD) Chief, Maj. Gen. Dr. Obaidullah Maaytah, on Sunday ordered honoring of 52 inmates from Jordan's correctional and rehabilitation centers after successfully passing Jordan's General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) exam in the supplementary session for the 2025-2026 academic year.In a statement, the PSD said this milestone reflects level of attention granted to inmates, which enabled them to rebuild their lives as productive members of society.The statement announced a total of 131 inmates sat for the Tawjihi exam in Jordan's various correctional and rehabilitation centers, as suitable conditions were provided for the benficiaries to study and take the exam sessions, in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Education.These efforts are part of the reform strategy adopted by the PSD's Correctional and Rehabilitation Centers Administration, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.On its goals, the PSD said the strategy aims to provide the opportunity for inmates, who wish to take the Tawjihi exam, based on its belief in the importance of education as a fundamental pillar in the inmates' rehabilitation and reintegration into society.