Parliament Backs Fair Energy Transition At Dead Sea Dialogues

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) -- The Lower House Energy and Mineral Resources Committee took part in the "Justice Dialogues" workshop held over two days, February 7–8 at the Dead Sea, organized by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation.According to a committee statement issued Sunday, the workshop, held under the patronage of Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman, addressed fair transition pathways in the energy, agriculture, industry, and tourism sectors.Discussions focused on the social and economic dimensions of the energy transition, its impact on the cost of living, job creation, and local development.Committee chair MP Ayman Abu Haneyyeh said the energy transition is a sovereignty-related economic and social issue that cannot be completed without placing Jordanians at the center of decision-making.He called for protecting productive sectors, ensuring a fair workforce transition, and link renewable energy and hydrogen projects to tangible development benefits for local communities.Committee members underscored the importance of developing a national legislative framework for a fair transition.They called for strengthening parliamentary oversight of energy costs and pricing mechanisms to balance environmental sustainability with social justice and bolster national economic security.