Millions Worth Of Cardiology Disposables Stolen From PIC, Contract Employee Booked

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

A theft involving cardiology disposables worth millions of rupees has been uncovered at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC). The hospital administration has submitted a written complaint to the police against a contract employee, Abu Bakar.

According to the complaint, the hospital administration has formally requested the registration of an FIR regarding the incident. The stolen items include expensive and sensitive medical disposables.

The administration has expressed serious concern over the loss of government medical resources.

The application states that the accused, Abu Bakar, was not a permanent government employee but was hired on a contract basis.

For the investigation, CCTV footage, inventory records, and other relevant documentary evidence have been handed over to the police.

The hospital administration has also urged the police to widen the scope of the investigation, keeping in view the possible involvement of other individuals.

They have demanded the immediate arrest of the suspect and the swift recovery of the stolen items.

The complaint describes the theft of government medical resources as a serious crime against public interest and stresses the need for strict legal action.

Police officials have stated that legal proceedings have been initiated and that a complete and transparent investigation will be conducted.