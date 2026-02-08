Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Documentary '2000 Meters To Andriivka' Wins DGA Award


2026-02-08 09:05:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Ukrainian Film Academy, according to Ukrinform.

“2000 Meters to Andriivka” became the second film by Chernov to be honored by the Guild: in 2023, his film“20 Days in Mariupol” received the award.

Read also: Mstyslav Chernov 's film '2000 Meters to Andriivka' shortlisted for BAFTA 2026

As Ukrinform previously reported, Mstyslav Chernov's documentary“2000 Meters to Andriivka” was nominated this year for the Writers Guild of America Award alongside Bernard MacMahon's“Becoming Led Zeppelin” and Andrew Goldberg's“White with Fear”.

First photo: a still from the film

MENAFN08022026000193011044ID1110711761



UkrinForm

