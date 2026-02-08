Inter TV Journalists Come Under Russian Shelling In Kramatorsk
According to the statement, at around 5:00 on February 8, one of the guided aerial bombs dropped by the Russian army exploded near the entrance of a building where the Podrobytsi program's film crew was staying.
The explosion destroyed civilian infrastructure. Correspondent Ihor Levenok sustained shrapnel wounds to his arm.Read also: Russians attack Kherson with MLRS, eight people injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, at dawn on February 8, Russian forces struck a residential neighborhood in Kramatorsk with a FAB-250 high-explosive aerial bomb equipped with a glide and guidance kit. One person was killed and three others were injured.
Photo: National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, Telegram
