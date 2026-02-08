Inter TV Journalists Come Under Russian Shelling In Kramatorsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegra by the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

According to the statement, at around 5:00 on February 8, one of the guided aerial bombs dropped by the Russian army exploded near the entrance of a building where the Podrobytsi program's film crew was staying.

The explosion destroyed civilian infrastructure. Correspondent Ihor Levenok sustained shrapnel wounds to his arm.

As Ukrinform previously reported, at dawn on February 8, Russian forces struck a residential neighborhood in Kramatorsk with a FAB-250 high-explosive aerial bomb equipped with a glide and guidance kit. One person was killed and three others were injured.

Photo: National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, Telegram