Professor, Urban and Regional Planning, Toronto Metropolitan University

Dr. Shelagh McCartney is a licenced architect and urbanist using collaborative methods to create solutions to housing issues for marginalized communities globally. She received her Bachelor of Environmental Studies and Bachelor of Professional Architecture from the University of Waterloo, and as a Fulbright scholar, her Master of Design Studies and Doctorate of Design from Harvard Graduate School of Design. She is a Professor at the School of Urban and Regional Planning at Toronto Metropolitan University. She has taught at Harvard University, University of Toronto, University of Waterloo, and Carleton University. Dr. McCartney has practiced privately globally, leading teams in projects requiring extensive community consultation, and securing wins in four international competitions and over twenty Canadian design awards in ten years. Dr. McCartney is committed to innovative teaching, developing within students a sense of responsibility and social-awareness, encouraging students to explore creative design solutions to the problems facing their world.

She is Director of Together Design Lab, an innovative research and design lab exploring platforms that focus on contemporary, interdisciplinary approaches to community and open territory design. She was named a Fellow of the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada for her professional excellence and distinctive service to the profession and community at large.



2025–present Professor, Toronto Metropolitan University

2019–2025 Associate professor, Toronto Metropolitan University

2013–2019 Assistant Professor, Toronto Metropolitan University

2010–2013 Assistant Professor, Carleton University

2009–2010 Instructor, University of Toronto

2007–2010 Teaching Fellow, Harvard University

2008–2009 Adjunct assistant professor, University of Waterloo 2004–2006 Adjunct assistant professor, University of Waterloo



2012 Harvard University, Doctor of Design

2007 Harvard University, Master of Design Studies - Urbanization and Housing

2000 University of Waterloo, Bachelor of Professional Architecture 1997 University of Waterloo, Bachelor of Environmental Studies - Pre-Professional Architecture



2023 Affordability is king–with private bedroom: Exploring the mismatch of students' housing preferences in constrained housing markets, Housing Studies

2023 Not your parents' dorm room: Changes in universities' residential housing privacy levels and impacts on student success, SAGE Open

2022 New Student Residence Unit Typologies: Introducing Housing Unit Classification (HUC), a tool for understanding student housing facilities and privacy, Journal of Housing and the Built Environment

2022 Privacy Territories in Student University Housing Design: Introduction of the Hierarchy of Isolation and Privacy in Architecture Tool (HIPAT, SAGE Open 2022 When students are house-poor: Universities, student marginality and housing struggles in an aspiring global city, Cities



Royal Architectural Institute of Canada

Ontario Association of Architects Canadian Green Building Council

Fellow Royal Architectural Institute of Canada