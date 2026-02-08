Full Professor/CRC in Socially Engaged Theatre; Director, C-SET, University of Regina

Taiwo Afolabi holds the Canada Research Chair in Socially Engaged Theatre; he is the founder and director of the Centre for Socially Engaged Theatre (C-SET) and a Full Professor at the University of Regina. He is an artist, qualitative researcher, theatre manager, applied theatre practitioner and educator with a decade of experience working across a variety of creative and community contexts in over thirty countries across five continents. He conducts research, creates works, performs, and teaches at the intersection of performance and human ecology. His research interests lie in the areas of applied theatre, climate change/climate justice, policing, social justice, decolonization, art leadership and management, migration, and the ethics of conducting arts-based research. Dr. Afolabi has co/edited six books and published over 50 articles in various books, journals and op-eds. He is a Senior Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg (South Africa), the founding artistic director of Theatre Emissary International and its social enterprise, Mobile Research Lab, and a Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation's mentor. He is a member of the Royal Society of Canada's College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists, a Fellow of Royal Society of Arts (RSA), and a 2025 3M National Teaching Fellow, Canada's most prestigious recognition of excellence in educational leadership and teaching at the post-secondary level.



2018–present Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg, South Africa

2023–present Associate Editor, Canadian Theatre Review

2023–present Associate professor, Theatre Dept, University of Regina

2021–present Director, Centre for Socially Engaged Theatre (C-SET), University of Regina, Canada

2021–present Canada Research Chair in Socially Engaged Theatre, University of Regina, Canada

2025–present Full Professor, University of Regina, Canada

2021–present Co-Editor, Journal of Arts and Communities

2020–2023 Assistant Professor, Theatre Dept, University of Regina 2012–2015 Artistic Director, Theatre Emissary International



2024 University of Manitoba, University Management Course

2023 University of Toronto, Rotman MBA Essentials

2020 University of Victoria, PhD

2016 University of Ilorin, MA 2011 University of Jos, BA (Hons)



2021 Canada Research Chair Role: PI Funding Source: Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada 2015 Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Role: Funding Source:



UNESCO's International Theatre Institute

International Federation for Theatre Research

Canadian Association for Theatre Research Association for Theatre in Higher Education (ATHE)

Member, Royal Society of Canada's College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists; 3M National Teaching Fellow