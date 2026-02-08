403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Finance Min. Holds Key Meetings On Sidelines Of Al-Ula Conf.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Finance, Dr. Yaqoub Al-Refaei, met Sunday with his Saudi counterpart, Mohammad Al-Jadaan, on the sidelines of Kuwait's participation in the second edition of the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies.
According to a press statement by the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Al-Refaei also met with Sherard Cooper-Koles, Vice President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and with Dr. Abdulhamid Al-Khalifa, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID).
The meetings were attended by Sheikh Saud Salem Al-Sabah, Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority, who participated in discussions on enhancing financial and investment cooperation.
These engagements highlight Kuwait's continued efforts to strengthen regional and international economic partnerships and support emerging market economies through active dialogue and collaboration. (end)
fn
According to a press statement by the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Al-Refaei also met with Sherard Cooper-Koles, Vice President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and with Dr. Abdulhamid Al-Khalifa, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID).
The meetings were attended by Sheikh Saud Salem Al-Sabah, Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority, who participated in discussions on enhancing financial and investment cooperation.
These engagements highlight Kuwait's continued efforts to strengthen regional and international economic partnerships and support emerging market economies through active dialogue and collaboration. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment