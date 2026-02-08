403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egyptian Pres. Affirms Support For Somalia's Sovereignty, Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi rejected on Sunday any measures that could undermine Somalia's stability or sovereignty, warning that such steps would constitute a violation of the UN Charter.
This was stated by the official spokesperson of the Egyptian presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, following talks between President Al-Sisi and Somali President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
The spokesperson noted that President Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's firm stance in support of Somalia's unity, security, and territorial integrity.
In response, President Mohamud praised the fraternal relations between the two countries and expressed appreciation for Egypt's support for Somalia's unity and stability.
The discussions also addressed ways to develop bilateral relations, with President Al-Sisi stressing the importance of implementing the Strategic Partnership Declaration signed in January 2025. (end)
asm
This was stated by the official spokesperson of the Egyptian presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, following talks between President Al-Sisi and Somali President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
The spokesperson noted that President Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's firm stance in support of Somalia's unity, security, and territorial integrity.
In response, President Mohamud praised the fraternal relations between the two countries and expressed appreciation for Egypt's support for Somalia's unity and stability.
The discussions also addressed ways to develop bilateral relations, with President Al-Sisi stressing the importance of implementing the Strategic Partnership Declaration signed in January 2025. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment