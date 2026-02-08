No Concessions To US In Agriculture, Farmers' Interests Safe: Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday categorically denied India giving concessions to the United States in agriculture while stating that the Centre has assured that the interests of farmers and producers have been safeguarded.

"Not at all," Goyal said in an exclusive interview with ANI when asked about whether India has given concessions to the US in agriculture. He clarified that India has not given any concessions to the US on GM (Genetically Modified) food products, including soybeans, corn, and maize. He added that the Centre has not "given up" on items such as flour, essential oils, tobacco, sugar, fruits like banana and strawberry, pulses, oilseeds, animal feed, honey, malt, ethanol for fuel, and other domestic agricultural products that are sensitive to India.

No Concessions on Sensitive Agricultural Products

"An agreement is a whole series of negotiations around a variety of subjects, goods, different types of agricultural and non-agricultural products, and services. You're dealing with a very wide compass. Both countries will have offensive and defensive interests, and that's how the package is built up. But there is no correlation that I give up on agriculture or that I give in on another area. On agriculture, India's sensitivities and the interests of farmers and producers have been safeguarded 100 per cent," Goyal said.

"We have not opened or given any concession to meat, poultry, to any GM foods or their products, any soya meal, corn, maize, cereals like rice and wheat or millets like jawar, bajra, ragi or kodo amongst others, sugar, fruits which are produced in India like banana, strawberry, cherries, citrus fruits, pulses like green peas, kabuli chana, moong where we have enough production, oilseeds, certain animal feed, groundnuts, honey, malt and its extracts, non-alcoholic beverages, flour and meals, starch, essential oils, ethanol for fuel, tobacco. These are sensitive to India. We have not given up," he added.

'Political Elements Misleading Farmers'

The Union Minister further claimed that farmers were being misled by a "few political elements" who, he said, were attempting to "distort issues" and divert attention from the support the central government had secured for them in the India-US interim trade agreement.

"Sadly, a few political elements do try to distort issues or misrepresent them. They try to divert from all the support that we have got them in these agreements or mislead them into falsehoods. And I think it's very sad that they are playing with the sentiments with these very simple and very well-meaning farmers. I would appeal to everybody to desist from misleading farmers," Goyal said.

Government Open to Dialogue with Farmers

The Union Minister reiterated that the government is open to engaging with farmers' delegations to clarify doubts, stating that most farmers in India already understand the benefits of the India-US interim trade agreement, noting that India exports farm and fish products worth Rs 5 lakh crore annually, with potential to double in the coming years. He further said that it was the breakaway faction of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) that had given a call for a countrywide protest.

"I'm happy to meet any farm delegations or any persons who may have any misgivings on this. I have an open-door policy on this. Our (Union) Agriculture Minister, Shivrat Singh Chauhan, even yesterday was in Madhya Pradesh with nine states' agriculture ministers, and they celebrated both these agreements, the EU and the US. I think farmers understand the huge potential and the possibilities of increasing their income thanks to the new markets that will open up for them," Goyal said.

"If anybody, any farm organisation, any journalist, any newspaper, any expert on farm economy has any concerns, please reach out to us. The reason I'm asking is that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has said that next week there will be a protest in the entire country. I suspect that a breakaway faction has given this call. Most farmers in the country understand that this is good for them. They are already exporting 5 lakh crores worth of farm and fish products. This can double in the next few years. They understand that we have opened up large opportunities," he added.

Benefits for Indian Exports

He further clarified that India's agricultural products would face lower reciprocal tariffs than those of competitors, with certain items, including tea, coffee, spices, coconut, coconut oil, and vegetable wax, continuing to enjoy zero tariffs.

"All our agri products now will have a lower reciprocal tariff than our competition at 18%. In addition to that, I'll read out some items where we brought down the reciprocal tariffs to zero. Like tea, coffee, and its extracts, there'll be zero tariff. On spices, there'll be zero tariff. On coconut or coconut oil, there'll be zero tariffs. On vegetable wax, zero tariff," he added.

Goyal's remarks come after the SKM, along with its non-political breakaway faction and other farmers' organisations, voiced opposition to the India-US interim trade agreement and called for nationwide protests against it. (ANI)

