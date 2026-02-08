Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Redbird Private Jet Crash-Lands In Vijayapura District, Karnataka

Redbird Private Jet Crash-Lands In Vijayapura District, Karnataka


2026-02-08 09:00:35
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A Redbird private jet crash-landed on Sunday in Vijayapura district of Karnataka, said the official.

According to Belagavi Police, "A Red Bird private jet carrying two passengers crashed in Mangalore village of Babaleshwar taluk, Vijayapura district."

DGCA Issues Statement

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated, "Redbird Flying Training Academy Limited Cessna 172 Aircraft VT-EUC (MSN-17265717) made a forced landing in a field near Bagalkot (100 km east of Belgavi) Airport."

Further details about the incident are awaited.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

MENAFN08022026007385015968ID1110711714



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search