Shivamogga Murder Case: Not Just Astrologer Kamalakar Bhat! New Details Emerge On Suchitra's Past Relationships

Shivamogga and many parts of Karnataka are in shock after reports that a gang led by 'Kiladi Lady' Suchitra and astrologer Kamalakar Bhat allegedly murdered Vasantha Naik. As the probe moves ahead, new claims about Suchitra's past actions and contacts are coming out. Investigators and local reports say more details about the accused are emerging day by day.

It has now been revealed that Suchitra was reportedly in a three-year relationship with a landlord from Gulbarga before she met astrologer Kamalakar Bhat. This earlier connection is being examined as part of the wider background of the case, as officials try to map her past links and movements.

Reports say Suchitra ran an orchestra group named Appu Melodies Gulbarga using money given by the Gulbarga landlord, Sharanabasappa. Some private photos of the two have also surfaced and were shown by Asianet Suvarna News, adding to public attention around the case.

According to reports, Suchitra had left her husband and moved to Gulbarga, where she was often seen with Sharanabasappa. It is also claimed that she invited him home when her husband was away. Another claim suggests that she used money linked to him for private lending activities in Siddapura.

When astrologer Kamalakar Bhat reportedly came to know about Suchitra's ties with Sharanabasappa, a conflict is said to have started. After this, she allegedly cut off her association with the landlord and continued her relationship with Kamalakar Bhat.

Sources claim Suchitra had connections with several people, including Sharanabasappa. It is also said that Kamalakar Bhat gifted her cars and bikes. Meanwhile, her husband Mahesh Naik had reportedly been living separately from her for the past six months, said to be upset over her alleged affairs.

What we know so far about Vasantha Naik murder case

